The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena staged a protest against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s recently released memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, while accusing her of “denigrating Veer Savarkar” and “whitewashing history”.

Shiv Sena leaders, including party spokesperson Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from the book during a protest in Mumbai on Wednesday. They also demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove passages on pages 201 and 443.

Addressing media, Shaina accused Sonia Gandhi of insulting Savarkar by describing him as a “Hindutva exclusionary”.

“Sonia Gandhi humiliates Savarkar. She calls him a Hindutva exclusionary. But Balasaheb Thackeray always said that Savarkar is the soul of Hindutva,” she said.

Taking aim at Sonia Gandhi's journey to acquiring Indian citizenship, Shaina said, “Sonia ji, it took you 15-plus years to even initiate the process of Indian citizenship. Savarkar gave 50-plus years of his life, not just in jail, but also for the cause of Bharat. Who are you to judge?”

‘You cannot rewrite Savarkar’s sacrifice’

“You write a book; welcome to that. You try to whitewash history; we will not allow that. You cannot rewrite Savarkar’s sacrifice. Maharashtra will never forgive you,” she added.

Demanding the removal of the passages from the book, Shaina said, “We demand that HarperCollins eliminate pages 201 and 443. Savarkar spent 11 years in Kala Pani for India’s freedom. Balasaheb Thackeray worshipped Savarkar.”

Shaina NC also questioned Sonia’s understanding of the RSS and India’s freedom struggle, and asked, “Do you know the ABC of the RSS? Do you know the ABC of nation-building and the sacrifice that crores of Indians made at the time of our freedom?”

Sonia’s memoir was launched on Monday in the presence of political leaders from several parties. In the book, Sonia reflects on her personal journey of settling in India, including the challenges of adapting to a new culture and unfamiliar surroundings.

‘Were not invited,’ say Left leaders on absence from Sonia’s memoir launch

Meanwhile, leaders of the Left parties have said that they were not invited to the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir on Monday, even as it turned into a show of strength for the opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. Five chief ministers and INDIA bloc leaders attended the launch.