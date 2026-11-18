A bus helper was burned alive in his sleep. Two men on a protest ride were attacked and died before they reached a hospital. A bomb exploded outside a minister’s home. In 48 hours, Bangladesh has lost at least four lives to fire and fury, and tomorrow the banned Awami League has called a nationwide “lockdown.”

It was meant as a protest ride against arson. It ended with two men dying on the road to Khulna. Md Shahin, general secretary of the Kalia upazila Krishak Dal, and Sohel Molla, general secretary of the local Jasas unit, were critically injured on Wednesday evening, police said, when activists of the banned Awami League attacked a BNP motorcycle procession in Narail.

BNP activists say the riders were ambushed near the home of former Awami League lawmaker Kabirul Haque Mukti. Both men died while being rushed for treatment. Police say they are hunting the attackers, and the Awami League has not publicly responded.

The deaths push the toll from two days of violence to at least four, and the country may not get a pause.

The Awami League has announced a five-day programme marking the first anniversary of Sheikh Hasina's death sentence and called a "lockdown" for November 19, which is tomorrow.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman answered with a call to arms. He urged all democratic parties to unite as they did in 2024 against what he called "fascist forces" and branded the banned party a terrorist organisation. Hasina, he said, had ordered followers to burn pro-democracy citizens' homes. "We will defend our democracy," he told parliament.

The violence has spread well beyond Narail.

In Gopalganj,at around 7:30pm, Awami League activists vandalised the clinic of BNP MP KM Babar in Thanapara, dragging furniture into the street and setting it alight, local sources said. Earlier, a BNP office in Kashiani was torched. Tree trunks blocked the Dhaka-Khulna Highway, and bus operators pulled services. "We decided to suspend bus services on our own from noon," said Milon Sheikh of Kotalipara Star Express.

In Pirojpur, two buses were set on fire in Bhandaria. A helper asleep inside one was burned to death.

Meanwhile, protesters carrying torches blocked traffic on Padma Bridge, the vital southwest artery.

Tuesday night was just as bad. A BNP activist, named by police as Raju Mollah, died after a petrol bomb attack in Gopalganj. A crude bomb went off outside Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury's Dhaka home. A police station was set ablaze, injuring seven officers.

The bigger picture

Tuesday was exactly one year since a Bangladeshi court sentenced Hasina to death for ordering the deadly crackdown on the 2024 student-led uprising. She remains in India, and the BNP-led government has rejected her request to return in December. Awami League supporters have taken to the streets in protest. The government says the party is trying to create instability before she arrives. The Home Minister has accused Awami League leaders abroad of inciting arson.

Grameen Bank has also come under attack. At least 37 of its branches and offices have reportedly been hit since Nov 10. The bank was founded by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who led the interim government after Hasina's ouster and has faced hostility from her supporters.

Authorities are responding with force. Twenty-one platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh are deployed across Gopalganj, monitored through live drone and body-camera feeds. Dhaka police arrested at least 71 members of banned organisations in 24 hours, spokesperson Niaz Mehedi said.