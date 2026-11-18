Published: Nov 18, 2026, 19:29 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2026, 19:29 IST
How has the Bengaluru Tech Summit evolved over the years? Sharat Bache Gowda, MLA, Karnataka, and President of the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited, reflects on the summit's journey, from its early beginnings to becoming a major platform for technology, innovation and industry collaboration. He shares how the event has grown over the years and what its evolution means for Karnataka's technology ecosystem.