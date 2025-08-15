Artificial Intelligence is a very transformational technology, and it is going to stay here, like the internet, said Venk Krishnan, Founder-CEO, Nuware Systems LLP, while speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, an event by WION Tech Pulse, WION's flagship technology initiative, on Wednesday.

Replying to how he started using AI at first, Madan Kamath, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Homelane & Designcafe, said, “The true use of using artificial intelligence in a manner that is meaningful has happened over the last 8-9 months. I think very early on it was just about research, but I think today we’re able to see real business impact coming through use of artificial intelligence in our workflows, across different functions, and I think it's a massive opportunity for us, me individually as well, to scale up.”

Krishnan said AI is a very transformational technology. “Since ChatGPT came, there has been huge usage of AI and now more and more agentic AI will be used where an agent can replace manual tasks and things done by a human. This is a technology which is going to stay, like the Internet. Everyone should try to understand how it works and to use it in common tasks, which is happening more and more.”

“In our work, we don’t use AI to decide our investments but we do use it to analyse data to get some insights. At Nuware, we are developing a lot of AI applications for our customers. There are a lot of opportunities in this field and it’s not just that there are job losses because of AI,” he said.

On the repercussions of AI, he said, “There will be some job cuts, but people are also using AI to increase productivity and to see how they increase their profitability. I don’t think there will be a doomsday kind of scenario. There are going to be opportunities. We have to gradually start building agentic AI.”

On the fears of AI turning rogue, Krishnan said, “Companies will put guardrails. There will be a lot of thinking before AI implementation. I think this is part of the learning as we go along, like how AI has been developed, I am sure people will think about guardrails more and more.”

On AI global race, Krishnan said China and US are neck to neck. “And in some aspects, I have to say that China is ahead.”