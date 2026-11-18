A civil war of sorts is brewing within the Republican Party over the funding for US President Donald Trump's hair and makeup. The dispute came amid his ongoing Asia trip, where wind and apparent colour changes drew heavy online attention to his hair. The hair-and-makeup bills are a symbol of some GOP dissidents' wider grievance about the Republican National Committee (RNC). The party lost both chambers of Congress to Democrats despite a hefty fundraising advantage. Now, calls are growing for a forensic accounting of how RNC spent donors' money. Tennessee committee member Oscar Brock said there is "clearly a groundswell of support for a forensic audit". The exact cost of keeping the President's hair in shape remains unknown.

Trump is very concerned about his hair and appearance

Trump has made several public comments about his own hair in recent months. On October 7 in Texas, he caught a view of the back of his head on a screen and said: “Wait a minute…I’m not happy right now… Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy. This is not good news. Now I’m depressed. I said, ‘I look really sharp tonight,’ then I just looked at myself from the back. This is not good.”

At the RNC midterms convention in Dallas in September, he noticed the back of his head on the jumbo screens and remarked: “I gotta do a little bit better in the back right there. I don’t like that little skin that’s showing; I’m not happy with it. That’s not good. I shouldn’t have looked up there.” At a White House Rose Garden speech in the same month, he responded to long-running wig rumours, saying: “For years, I had to suffer with people saying, ‘He wears a wig.’ I don’t wear a wig.”

GOP dispute over spending brings up Trump makeup cost

The RNC's internal leadership fight intensified after the GOP lost both the House and Senate in the November 2026 midterms. Some of the RNC’s 168 members are pushing to replace Chairman Joe Gruters. The call is to replace the Florida state senator, handpicked by Trump, with co-chair KC Crosbie of Kentucky.

Some dissident members who leaked opposition research and emails are demanding a forensic audit of RNC spending. Under scrutiny are a $22,500 payment for “hospitality space” at a golf event and a brief six-month contract. Hair and makeup costs form one of the specific flashpoints. The RNC spent more than $59,000 on “media preparation” between April and November 2025, paid to two makeup artists. Brittany Goetz, who previously worked at Fox News, received $53,850 and the rest went to Carola Myers. Their services were given to Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Goetz received more than $21,000 in August 2025 and $10,770 per month in September–November.

Gruters, in a letter to RNC members, specified the hair and makeup spending, saying, “This was a request made of us so that the expense did not fall to taxpayers.”

During a White House meeting on November 6, Trump threatened to withhold fundraising help from the RNC, including appearances at events and use of his name and image in solicitations, if members vote against his leadership.

Trump's hair obsession

Trump has had several colour and texture changes to his hair over the years. He spent upwards of $70,000 on hair styling during The Apprentice show he hosted. Federal campaign finance filings do not break down how much of the $59,000-plus "media preparation" spending went on Trump himself. Gruters has defended the outlay, arguing that Trump, Vance and Leavitt had given generously of their time to the RNC this election cycle and "did not ask for much of us in return, so we felt this was a request we could accommodate."

Cost of Trump's hair upkeep is a long-standing discussion

The only documented figure for Trump's own hair remains the one revealed by The New York Times in 2020. His tax records showed he had written off more than $70,000 in hairstyling costs as a business expense during his years hosting The Apprentice. This was a deduction that several tax experts at the time said was likely not permissible.

Nine Trump entities had also written off close to $95,000 paid to a hair and makeup artist favoured by his daughter Ivanka.