/‘Am I melting?’ Trump’s new hair sparks hilarious reactions on X, but he insists he doesn’t wear a wig

US President Donald Trump’s hair is again making headlines as he appeared with a different colour and style, days after he denied wearing a wig. The look drew attention on X, where users joked about the hair color and shape. Trump had previously clarified that he doesn't wear a wig. His latest hairstyle appears to be darker brunette hair and his familiar side-parting suddenly flipped to the opposite side. The sudden makeover was spotted on Friday, September 4. He was photographed as he arrived in New Jersey to spend the weekend at his Bedminster golf club.

As he sported a new look, internet went into a frenzy. X users asked what was happening to his hair, with some saying he looked like he was “melting” and others comparing the colour to Rudy Giuliani or the style to Robert Redford. The reactions are social media commentary and do not establish that Trump wears a wig. One post asked, “what is the world is going on with Trump’s hair?”Another wrote, “Why does he look like he’s melting?” A third user commented, “Trump is obviously wearing a new wig.” Another wrote, “A new hair color doesn't change the fact that he looks like a clown.” Another wrote, “It looks like they’re trying for a sort of Robert Redford look.. ? That would fit with his delusional fantasy view of himself.”

Trump denies wearing a wig

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During the September 2 dinner, Trump spoke about a 2024 campaign rally in Ohio for then-Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. He recalled strong winds at the event and used that experience to reject claims that he wears a wig. “I went up to the speaker, and it was blowing so hard,” Trump said. “I don’t wear a wig. But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not going to be on your head very long.”At a 2015 campaign rally, he said, “I don’t wear a toupee; it’s my hair, I swear,” before adding, “This is getting crazy,” while pulling on his hair.

Trump’s hair has been discussed for years