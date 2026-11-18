Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York won his party’s nomination for speaker of the House after guiding House Democrats to their largest majority in 35 years, paving the way for his election to the top job on the first day of the new Congress in January. Jeffries is now poised to be the first Black speaker of the House in US history. A full House vote will be held on January 3.

Jeffries was nominated in a closed-door, secret-ballot vote of 251-11, as his current and incoming Democratic colleagues backed his nomination for the gavel.

It was a show of strength for Jeffries, who faced some grumbling from progressive members and activists calling for new and bolder leadership.

Some of Jeffries’ allies pushed for a vote by acclamation, but the New York Democrat asked for a recorded vote to give his rank-and-file members an opportunity to voice their support or opposition — something he said the Democratic Caucus did when it returned Nancy Pelosi to the speaker’s office after the 2018 midterm elections amid calls for a new leadership.

“It certainly seems to me to be appropriate that we take exactly the same approach to give every single person the opportunity to weigh in one way or the other on who the caucus feels is best positioned based on track record, experience, vision, to help move us forward in the new Congress,” Jeffries had said on Tuesday.

Jeffries had campaigned across the country in recent months and helped Democrats win the largest majority in 35 years and well more than the 218 votes he will need to be elected speaker on the House floor on January 3.

Jeffries, a 56-year-old Brooklyn native, is poised to make history as the first Black speaker of the House.

Ted Lieu elected first Asian American chairman of House Democratic Caucus

Meanwhile, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., has been elected by House Democrats to serve as chairman of the House Democratic Caucus in the 120th Congress.

He will be the first Asian American to hold the position and the highest-ranking Asian American to serve in the House Democratic leadership.

Lieu, who currently serves as vice chair of the caucus, will take over from fellow Californian Rep. Pete Aguilar when the new Congress begins in January.

Lieu ran unopposed for the position. As caucus chair, he will help organise Democratic Caucus meetings and coordinate party priorities and messaging.

Major Democratic leadership races uncontested

Last week, House Republicans elected Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, over Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., to be minority leader in the next Congress.

The other major Democratic leadership races are also uncontested. Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., is expected to be elected by her colleagues as majority leader, the No. 2 position. She would make history as the first woman in either chamber elected to that role.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., is expected to be elected majority whip, the No. 3 leader and party’s top vote counter. No Hispanic American lawmaker has ever climbed higher in the House.