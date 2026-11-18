Scientists studying Mars believe they have found 29 strange, ice-filled formations, similar to glaciers, sitting inside craters near a giant volcano called Alba Mons. In a new study published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters, an international team of researchers details these cliff-faced geological features, which could be hiding glaciers of ice. The discovery can shed light on the ice ages Mars would have once endured. It would also prove beneficial for human missions to Mars as they can direct scientists towards water reserves.

"We report the occurrence of lobate, pole-facing, steep-fronted ice-rich deposits within kilometre-scale fresh impact craters in the Alba Mons region, representing a previously undescribed glacial landform on Mars," the team wrote in the paper.

NASA and ESA orbiters captured the photos

The features were identified while studying images taken by NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and the ESA ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter. They built 3D maps using pairs of satellite images and examined a total of 738 craters in the process. In some spots, these glaciers slope downward for up to 3 kilometres, or 9,842 feet, before dropping off into steep 686-foot-high cliffs.



Using computer modelling, the researchers tried to figure out how these glaciers were formed and compared them to similar features found in Iceland. "This morphology has not been previously described for Martian debris-covered glaciers, but resembles the steep termini of some debris-covered or rock glaciers on Earth," the researchers wrote.

Rocks, dust, and other debris are covering and protecting these features, which were likely formed during one of Mars's most recent cold eras. They wrote that their models show that "these deposits represent the remnants of ice deposits formed during a recent colder, high-obliquity period and preserved under favourable topographic conditions on pole-facing crater slopes."