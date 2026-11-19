Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is approaching the east coast, prompting Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to step up emergency preparations, evacuate residents and deploy disaster response teams.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to move north-northwestward and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20, 2026.

The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

Railway authorities have also rescheduled multiple trains in view of the approaching cyclone.

Odisha evacuates thousands, shuts schools

Odisha has evacuated 46,701 people so far, with 448 cyclone shelters made operational and another 3,000 being prepared. Pregnant women, elderly people and children are being prioritised during evacuation, while residents of hilly areas have been asked to move to safer locations due to the risk of landslides.

The state has also ordered the closure of government, aided and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, in six districts from November 19 to 21.

Andhra also on alert

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Wednesday directed officials across government departments to remain alert for the next 48 hours.

The state has placed 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 11 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams on standby, along with fire services personnel. They will be deployed in vulnerable areas depending on the situation.

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state was prepared to handle the cyclone and had begun taking precautionary measures.

Speaking after a review meeting at the State Control Room, Majhi said, "A review meeting was held at our State Control Room—where we are currently present—to discuss the potential impact of this cyclone and our preparedness to handle it. According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone is expected to make landfall on the 20th, between Narsapur in northern Andhra Pradesh and Puri."