50 alleged attacks on Christian prayer meetings on one side, a flat denial on the other. West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday insisted no Christian in the state had been attacked and no church vandalised, as he vowed that they are merely fighting to eradicate illegal religious conversions in Bengal. Asked by WION about a pattern ofalleged attacks on churches, worshippers, pastors in the outskirts of Bengal,Bhattacharya said, “No such attack or vandalism is happening against Christians”. He added neither he nor the BJP harboured any enmity towards the Christian community or its clergy.

Speaking at the party’s state headquarters, he said the party respected all faiths and that Christians had voted for it in the recent elections. “Many Christians are part of the BJP family. Hindus, Muslims and Christians, all have a place in this land and we can work with everyone. But conversion will not be allowed in Bengal,” he said. Pressed on the issue, Bhattacharya repeatedly stressed that illegal conversions were happening. He offered no data, or investigation to support the claim, and rejected outright the suggestion that Christians were being targeted.

Senior BJP leaders backed the conversion claim, alleging large-scale efforts in Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Jhargram and alleging that poor people are being enticed into changing faith, though neither offered figures or specific cases.

Core questions unanswered

Speaking to WION, Herod Mullick, founder secretary of Bangiya Christiya Pariseba, the Bengal chapter of the All India Christian Council, said Bhattacharya was evading core questions while staying silent on vigilante violence. Mullick’s group has put eight questions to the BJP leader and the authorities. They ask why no one has been prosecuted if illegal conversions are indeed occurring, why vigilante groups accused of attacking prayer meetings have gone uncondemned, and why victims, rather than attackers, are being taken to police stations.



The organisation claims at least 50 attacks on prayer meetings in the past four to five months, including beatings of worshippers and pastors, and vandalism. FIRs have been lodged in only about 15 cases, it says. It also wants Bhattacharya to substantiate remarks about a school administrator allegedly keeping a Pakistani flag on a desk, a school allegedly banning saffron sarees, and Christians’ supposed ‘British mentality’. “Sweeping accusations without evidence only serve to malign a peace-loving community and endanger social harmony,” the group said.

NCC: Verify facts first

Arpan Rana of the National Christian Council drew a distinction at the heart of the dispute. “Attending a church service and converting to Christianity are two entirely different matters,” he said. “A person may visit a church, participate in prayer or listen to Biblical teachings. This does not automatically mean that the person has converted.”