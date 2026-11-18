A mysterious object in our solar system is leaving astronomers searching for answers. Asteroid 1998 KY26 is displaying unusual non-gravitational acceleration, raising questions about its origin. Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft was supposed to rendezvous with it in 2031. But repeated engine failures have forced JAXA to change course and abandon the planned encounter. Now Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has revived an extraordinary theory. Could the object actually be Phobos 1, a Soviet spacecraft lost in 1988 while travelling towards Mars? Is this an unusual asteroid, a dark comet or a forgotten piece of human space history?