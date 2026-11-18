Shares of Malaysian data centre and technology companies plunged after the US introduced tighter export controls on advanced AI chips. MN Holdings and Critical Holdings fell nearly 20%, while YTL Power dropped around 10%. The new rules require licences for certain advanced chip shipments to Malaysia and other countries, while imposing stricter checks on overseas data centres supplying computing power to Chinese firms. The restrictions have raised concerns over investment, expansion plans and the future of Southeast Asia's fast-growing AI infrastructure sector.