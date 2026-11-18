As geopolitical tensions keep energy security in focus, countries are increasingly turning to nuclear power as a long-term solution. The quest is now to harness nuclear fusion, the same energy that powers the Sun and other stars.

Amid this, Iran has announced a breakthrough in the field. According to the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, Mohammad Eslami, the country is developing its first indigenous nuclear fusion reactor.

Unlike conventional nuclear reactors, which generate energy by splitting heavy atomic nuclei, fusion reactors seek to release energy by combining lighter nuclei.

The planned reactor will use tokamak technology, designed to contain extremely hot plasma and facilitate nuclear fusion.

Eslami described the project as evidence of Iran's ability to compete with technologically advanced nations. However, he did not disclose the reactor's location, construction cost or commissioning date.

How nuclear fusion differs from Iran's uranium enrichment programme

Nuclear fusion is distinct from Iran's existing uranium enrichment programme. Fusion can potentially deliver vast amounts of clean electricity without the carbon emissions associated with fossil fuels.

Iran's latest announcement comes at a time when it is at loggerheads with the US over its nuclear programme. While reiterating its opposition to nuclear weapons, Iran has defended its right to enrich uranium.

A deal remains a distant possibility, with Tehran refusing to transfer its stockpile of enriched uranium outside the country.

Last year, the nuclear sites of Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan were struck by the US. Now, US President Donald Trump has publicly talked about bombing Pickaxe Mountain as well.

The highly fortified site is very close to the nuclear complex in Natanz and is located 220 kilometres south of Tehran. The US believes that a significant portion of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is buried deep inside Pickaxe Mountain.

Iran, however, has denied the existence of any secret nuclear facility at the site.

During the war, the Bushehr nuclear power plant was also struck multiple times. Completed by Russia in 2011, it is central to Iran's civilian nuclear energy programme.

China's 'artificial sun' and the global race for fusion energy

China allocates an estimated $1.5 billion annually to nuclear fusion research and development. As part of its 'artificial sun' project, its fusion reactor reached 100 million degrees Celsius for more than 1,000 seconds. That is six times hotter than the Sun's core.

The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, or ITER, is another ambitious global scientific collaboration aimed at using fusion energy for peaceful purposes. It consists of 33 participating nations and seven partners, including China, Japan, Russia, the UK, India and South Korea. Located in France, it aims to generate 500 megawatts of power.