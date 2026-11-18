Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, has come under criticism from Hindu organisations over its interpretation of the epic.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has questioned several sequences in the film, claiming that they deviate from the original account of Maharshi Valmiki's Ramayana. The organisation has also accused the filmmakers of using creative freedom to introduce ideological interpretations into a story that holds religious significance for millions of Hindus.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, HJS Goa coordinator Manoj Solanki alleged that certain scenes hurt Hindu religious sentiments. Representatives of the organisation also held a press conference in Mumbai to publicly raise their concerns.

HJS objects to Ravana's portrayal

According to HJS, the character has been portrayed as a ruler who helps the underprivileged by providing them with golden houses and protecting the oppressed.

The organisation argued that this depiction overlooks Ravana's traditional portrayal as a demon king responsible for tormenting sages and destroying their ashrams. It alleged that presenting him as a champion of social justice amounts to promoting a “Communist agenda”.

HJS also questioned the film's depiction of Ravana as a protector of women's dignity. It objected to a sequence in which he reportedly kills Shurpanakha's husband, Vidyutjivha, for allegedly harassing a maidservant.

The organisation argued that this characterisation contradicts the traditional account of Ravana's abduction of Sita and his conduct towards women.

Shurpanakha episode and Sita's portrayal also draw criticism

The organisation has also taken issue with the film's treatment of the Shurpanakha episode. It alleged that the film shows her approaching Lord Ram with a marriage proposal, following which Lakshman cuts off her nose.

HJS particularly objected to a subsequent scene in which Sita reportedly reprimands Lakshman, saying, “You have no right to disfigure a woman's appearance.”

Another sequence that has drawn criticism reportedly shows Lord Ram apologising to the demons Khara and Dushana for Lakshman's actions. The organisation maintained that such an incident does not feature in Valmiki's account.

It further alleged that the film shows Lord Ram and Lakshman retreating during encounters with Khara, Dushana and their demon army, as well as during the battle with Tataka. According to HJS, these sequences undermine their traditional image as courageous and invincible warriors.

HJS questions Lakshman's characterisation

HJS alleged that the character has been presented as arrogant, short-tempered and sarcastic, particularly in his interactions with Lord Ram and respected sages such as Vishwamitra and Agastya.

The organisation argued that this interpretation is inconsistent with Lakshman's traditional image as a symbol of sacrifice, humility and devotion.

It also questioned a scene in which Lakshman reportedly asks sages for knowledge of divine weapons, arguing that the Valmiki Ramayana describes Vishwamitra imparting the knowledge of 'Bala' and 'Atibala' to both Ram and Lakshman.

In addition, HJS has also claimed that Sita is shown fighting demons in the film but not resisting when Ravana abducts her.

The organization objected to the contrast, saying that the sequence did not correspond to its perception of Sita’s character in the original epic.

Another objection concerns Ravana's absence from Sita's swayamvar. According to the organisation, Ravana was present at the event in Valmiki's Ramayana but failed to lift Lord Shiva's bow.

The organisation has also questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the film's certification. Manoj Solanki alleged that the board should examine religious references more carefully before clearing films based on Hindu scriptures. He said the authorities should study the original texts and consult religious scholars to prevent misrepresentation of traditional narratives.

“Why is the Censor Board so insensitive towards the religious sentiments of Hindus? This is a question we wish to raise,” HJS spokesperson Sunil Ghanwat said.

Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Abhay Vartak also criticised the alleged changes to the epic, saying, “However, several incidents from the original Ramayana have been distorted. This is unacceptable. At a time when the country has a Prime Minister who is a devotee of Lord Shri Ram and a government that regards Shri Ram as an ideal, it is unfortunate that history is being distorted through such creative works."

The organisation has appealed to Hindus not to watch the film. It has also warned the filmmakers and the censor board that it would oppose the second instalment if similar changes to the epic are found.