While Sunny Deol's appearance as Lord Hanuman was brief in Ramayana: Part 1, the upcoming sequel is set to give the character a much grander presence. Recently, cinematographer Pankaj Kumar shared an update on the progress made on Hanuman’s portions, revealing that they have already filmed several sequences featuring the actor.

Why Sunny Deol’s Hanuman had only a brief appearance in Ramayana: Part 1

While speaking to Variety India, Kumar said, "The expectations around Hanuman are immense. I know people want to see him on screen. We have already shot a lot of fabulous sequences involving Hanuman, and I can promise you that it’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great experience to watch him on the big screen."

Kumar also explained why Hanuman had limited screen time despite Deol's character becoming the biggest talking point of the first film's post-credit sequence.

He revealed that it was part of the original plan and was not a last-minute decision. "It was always going to be like that. Even in the script, it was written as a very small snippet of Hanuman. That’s how the script ends," Kumar explained.

The post-credit sequence also introduced Raghav Juyal as Meghnath, the son of Ravana, played by Yash. The sequel is expected to bring other characters such as Jambavan, Bali and Sugriv as well on the screen.

60 per cent of the sequel has been filmed

Kumar has also shared an update on the film's production in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. He revealed, "We have already shot about 60 per cent of Part 2. A lot of VFX work, a lot of motion capture work is left because the second part is going to be more grand than the first part. It has lot more CG characters, like Hanuman and the whole vanar sena (the monkey army). A lot of more details need to be worked on."

About Ramayana Part 2

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Indira Krishnan.



The first film was released on November 5 and is currently running successfully at the box office.