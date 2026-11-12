/Ramayana part 2 big update: 60% already shot, sequel to be bigger and more grand than part 1

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is out in theatres and is doing outstandingly at the box office. With the first part doing great, a new update on part 2 has been revealed.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The movie is the grandest adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Ramayana Part 2 is 60% complete; the second part is grander

A week after Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres, a lot of chatter is going on, and amid all, cinematographer Pankaj Kumar, who shot Ramayana with Mahesh Limaye, has given an update on the second part.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Kumar revealed that around 60 per cent of Ramayana: Part 2 has already been shot. Not only that, but he also revealed the second part has more CG characters due to Hanuman's and his whole vanar presence.

‘’We have already shot about 60 per cent of Part 2. A lot of VFX work, a lot of motion capture work is left because the second part is going to be more grand than the first part. It has lot more CG characters, like Hanuman and the whole vanar sena (the monkey army). A lot of more details need to be worked on,” he shared.

Kumar also shared that 60% of Ramayana is already shot, saying that the second has a lot of VFX work and a lot of motion capture work.

“We have already shot about 60 per cent of Part 2. A lot of VFX work, a lot of motion capture work is left because the second part is going to be more grand than the first part. It has lot more CG characters, like Hanuman and the whole vanar sena (the monkey army). A lot of more details need to be worked on,” he shared.

The sequel will take the story forward with Rama and Lakshmana's journey to Kishkindha, where they meet Hanuman and Sugriva, followed by scenes of Meghnaath and the epic battle between Ram and Ravana.

Ramayana part 2: Here's when it will release

Ramayana: Part 2 will now arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028, instead of its Diwali 2027. Speaking about the delay, producer Namit Malhotra said that they want a little more time for the grand finale.