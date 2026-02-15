The latest tranche of Epstein files reveals that Ghislaine Maxwell was invited to a secret “Shadow Commission on 9/11” by Edward Jay Epstein, an investigative journalist known for his 1966 book Inquest, a critic of the "Warren Commission" which investigated the John F Kennedy assassination. The disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell politely declined the invitation. The communication happened in January 2003, almost a year and a half after the collapse of the Twin Towers. The exact nature, purpose, or official standing of this "Shadow Commission" beyond being an invitation for a secret group related to 9/11 is not detailed.

“Any interest in being on the Shadow Commission on 9/11. The membership list is secret" wrote Ed Epstein.

In a separate conversation, Ghislaine Maxwell was seen explaining a fictional future without any “Arabs”. In the fictional universe where “Arabs” have been eradicated, a conversation between a man and his child plays out. The man points to the spot where the World Trade Centre stood, and “the father sighs and comments, ‘to think that right here used to be the Twin Towers…'”. The child asks what the WTC was. The father responded they were two huge buildings that were destroyed by the "Arabs". The boy then asks what the “ Arabs were.” Maxwell sent the email to Thomas Pritzker, Jewish-American billionaire and Executive Chairman of the Hyatt Hotel chain.

Another such communication between Philip Levine, former Mayor of Miami Beach and Ghislaine Maxwell, after a week of the 9/11 attacks- “Where is the real pilot?” Again, the nature of the correspondence is extremely ambiguous, specifically due to the nature of the release by the Department of Justice. There is no synchronicity, no indexing, just a huge dump of PDF files. This has become one of the greatest media events, like an augmented reality, individuals, journalists and content creators on social media are invited to piece together the puzzle and reveal the Easter Eggs.