On February 9, Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend and associate of the late sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, pleaded her Fifth Amendment rights during a deposition with the House Oversight Committee. It has been a decade of silence for Ghislaine Maxwell since she was deposed in a civil defamation lawsuit in 2016 by Virginia Giuffre. Her strategy has been simple denial and silence. Maxwell fought hard to keep the deposition sealed, but it became public in 2020. More than 400-page-long deposition served as the basis of the criminal suit that followed in 2021. The deposed Ghislaine lied under oath, which led to the charges of perjury. Now, as the US citizen grows increasingly restless about the elite network and its impunity, Maxwell is seeking clemency from US President Donald Trump, leveraging information.

Maxwell's 2016 deposition

The April 2016 deposition came after Virginia publicly accused Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein of sexually trafficking and abusing her. Ghislaine denied the allegations and called her a “liar”, and Giuffre brought a civil defamation suit against Ghislaine Maxwell. The deposition heavily focused on establishing the modus operandi of the Maxwell-Epstein network, abuse at the guise of “massage”. But she repeatedly denied having any involvement, only admitting to receiving financial assistance from Jeffrey Epstein. On a few occasions, she asked to define words like “female” and "sex toys". Her deposition was so evasive that she was deposed again behind closed doors in July 2016. She claimed that Virginia Giuffre presented herself as a masseuse, and denied hiring anyone under 18 for Jeffrey Epstein, and denied all allegations concerning Bill Clinton visiting Epstein's island or Prince Andrew at her London home. This deposition later became the basis of perjury that led to the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell in 2020 from a secluded estate in Bradford, New Hampshire.

Maxwell's 2026 deposition

In 2025, Maxwell had a couple of private meetings with Donald Trump's Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche. But on February 9, 2026, she pleaded the fifth, arguing that those blanket questions were mischaracterising her conduct and indicated that she would be ready to answer all the questions that were necessary for the criminal investigation if given criminal immunity. This further shifts the focus to Todd Blache's private interviews. Blanche's sympathies with Maxwell allowed her to be transferred to a minimum security prison, which raised a political firestorm; Democrats called it a flagrant violation of the Bureau of Prisons' policies.

Why does Ghislaine choose silence?

Ghislaine Maxwell daughter of the famous media mogul and alleged Mossad asset Robert Maxwell, has maintained her innocence in what may be the largest sex-trafficking scandal of US history. Many victims have accused Ghislaine of being an “evil” person, recruiting minors and abusing them. At least 4 individuals have given sworn testimony, while over 100 have come forward accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of facilitating and participating in the abuse.

Almost a decade has passed since the first deposition in 2016. There is little displacement in terms of revealing the co-conspirators, and the red tape in bureaucracy has halted any chances of accountability. Maxwell has not revealed any names, and did not have any dramatic shift in her testimony. Maxwell is well aware of prison suicides in her social circle. Jean-Luc Brunel, one of the closest associates of Jeffrey Epstein and a possible co-conspirator, was found dead in his cell at La Santé Prison in 2022, almost identical to Epstein. Maxwell's silence and plausible deniability appear more like a strategy for self-preservation and survival, and at the same time create leverage with the US justice system.