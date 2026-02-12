/Epstein files show 330-gallon sulfuric acid delivery to Little St. James island

The latest tranche of Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026, has references to a purchase of 330 gallons of sulfuric acid. The order was placed on December 6, 2018, the same day the FBI restarted their investigation into Epstein. The order was delivered to Little St. James Island by Gemini Seawater Systems, LLC, which is supposedly used for an RO plant.

According to the invoice of the shipment that described the purpose of the purchase, "x 6 55 gal drums sulfuric acid w/fuel and insurance charge for transport; Materials for conductivity probes; Replacement pH and cable - RO Plant." The total cost for the delivery was $4,373.17. Gemini Seawater Systems provides water desalination and related consumable services to the US Virgin Islands. Sulfuric acid is used to maintain the Ph level of water before the treatment of saltwater in a reverse osmosis plant.

Screenshot of EFTA01223564 Photograph: (DOJ)

However, the purchase of the product and its mention in the Epstein-related files has triggered speculations online. Sulfuric acid is highly corrosive and can damage skin and bones. The specific reference, even if it was buried deep inside the pile of 3.5 million documents, raised doubts about usage for illicit purposes, specifically due to its large volume. The invoice adds to the speculation of the dark activities on Epstein's island.

One user on social media commented, “One Epstein files email they requested 6 55-gallon drums of sulfuric acid, the only thing that is used for is to dissolve bodies" Using sulfuric acid to dissolve human remains and bodies will leave residue and fumes. According to a report by The Daily Mail, the references to the delivery of sulfuric acid to Epstein's island can be dated back to 2013. The possible explanation of the purchase of sulfuric acid, according to DOJ records, is for the RO plant. The volume hints that the user was stocking it for using it long-time at least 6 months to 3 years, based on the capacity of the plant.