Epstein files revive Joe Biden body double claim previously shared by Trump

The latest tranche of Epstein Files released by the DOJ had references to allegations of US President Joe Biden being shot in 2019 by a “firing squad”. The sender claims that Biden was subsequently replaced by a “body double or clone”, a claim which had been circulated by Right wing online spaces and later shared by the US President Donald Trump in his Truth Social platform. The sender and receiver of the email had been redacted by the FBI, but the content appears to have been originated from a former Estimote associate, who is accusing the recipient of being part of an Epstein-like cabal involved in child abuse and trafficking.

Screenshot EFTA00173266 Photograph: (DOJ)

Several right wing online spaces have circulated such claims referencing to change in Joe Biden's physical stature and jawline before and after 2020. Trump shared one of his followers post on mid 2025 which claimed, “There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. Democrats don't know the difference.”

Mainstream media platforms on several occasions have branded those claims as political and communication strategy as part of his wider project of deligitimising Joe Biden's presidency. However, critics argue that why Joe Biden didn't release the Epstein Files, Biden administration was sitting on the trope of legal, intelligence, and judicial documents. Democrats as they portray themselves as “tougher” on elites, could have had enormous political mileage, even if there were bipartisan connection within the network of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The mail was part of an agressive rant which included claims of paedophilia, elite protection networks and secret military tribunals. The sender appears to have been unfairly fired from his position. References to Epstein arises as the sender accuses his fellow of orchestration of his removal. The sender further claims of secret “quantum” surveillance systems, military-led justice and a supposed global reckoning against elites and the establishment of a new world order. The communication eventhough comes across as an unhinged psychotic rant, it points to the existence of an occult illuminati network independent of Epstein.