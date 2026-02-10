Russian Finance Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with Itogi Nedely weekly news roundup on the NTV television channel, said that the Epstein case has revealed the real face of the Western elites who intend to rule the world. He characterised the revelations as "pure Satanism" and claimed that it has exposed the “deep state” of the “collective West”. He also addressed the links of the disgraced sex trafficker to the Russian billionaires and elites, romanticising it. According to a report by Chinese news agency Xinhua, he quoted a famous Soviet poet, Vladimir Vysotsky: "Our penetration across the planet is especially noticeable from afar."

"This topic (the Epstein files) is about revealing the true face of what is called the collective West, what is called the deep state, or, better said, the deep union that rules over the Western countries and is trying to govern the entire world..I think it is unnecessary to explain to normal people that it is beyond human logic and that it is pure satanism," said Lavarov. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also noted that the Epstein file reveals an extreme level of corruption among the Western elites.

Epstein files fallout

Lavrov's comments come as the recent tranche of Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice has triggered fallout across Europe, with a Prince, a Princess, top politicians, an ambassador and senior diplomats either having resigned or been brought down, with some symbolic apologies. This list includes former Prince Andrew Mountabattan, British ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson and the Chief of Staff of British Prime Minister Morgan McSweeney. Norway’s economic crimes unit has brought corruption charges against former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland. Mona Juul, Norway's ambassador to Jordan, who was part of the Oslo Accord, has resigned. Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit has apologised for her connections to Epstein. In Slovakia, former Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák resigned as national security adviser, Swedish UN official, Joanna Rubinstein, resigned, and French Culture Minister Jack Lang has offered to step down as president of the Arab World Institute. But the US have somehow managed to isolate itself from the fallout even after having serious allegations against US President Donald Trump, former US Presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton.