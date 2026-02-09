Epstein files reveal 2015 email linking Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein to global pandemic preparedness conference

The recently released Epstein files show an email correspondence where billionaire Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein were invited by Terje Rod-Larsen, a Norwegian diplomat and former President of the International Peace Institute, for an international conference in Geneva on “Preparing for Pandemics: Lessons Learned for More Effective Responses”.

The mail appeared to be a preparation based on the previous challenges, faced by the international community, Ebola and Polio. Margaret Chan, Director General of WHO, Peter Maurer, President of ICRC, Michael Moller, acting Head of the UN Office in Geneva, and Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia, were part of the conference. The mail was dated June 2, 2015.

Screenshot of EFTA00855459 Photograph: (DOJ)

Interestingly, Pirbright Institute, a biological research organisation based in Surrey, England, granted Patent US10130701B2, in November 2018, which covers the development of a weakened form of the coronavirus that could potentially be used as a vaccine to prevent respiratory diseases in birds, including IBV, and other animals, according to a report by USA Today. There have been several conspiracy theories about the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funding the Pirbright Institute. The foundation has provided two grants to Pirbright in 2013 and in 2016, for the development of a universal flu vaccine, to combat the effects of farm animals and viruses that have the potential to spread to humans. But it denied funding the development of Pirbright’s coronavirus vaccine for livestock.

In October 2019, just months ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak, Jhon Hopkins Centre for Health and Security, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, organised a simulation called Event 201, which modelled an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus, transmitted from bats to pigs to people. Just months ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2019, the Gates Foundation bought a position in BioNTech. It invested $55 million in the biotech, with the potential for total funding to reach $100 million. BioNTech, along with Pfizer, became the first organisation to develop an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19.

The mail doesn't implicate any wrongdoing, but it adds to the pile of circumstantial evidence through its timing and participants that fuels conspiracy theories. It has drawn attention that places Epstein in proximity to global health institution and pandemic preparedness efforts in the years preceding COVID 19 pandemic.