/Elon Musk offers legal aid to Epstein victims after super bowl ad, despite his own mentions in Epstein files

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk offered to pay for the legal costs of any victim of the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein if they decide to come forward and name their perpetrators. This comes after the Super Bowl advertisement featuring Epstein's victims was aired.

“I will pay for the defence of anyone who speaks the truth and gets sued for doing so,” said Musk. Musk made the offer in response to a post by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Matt Walsh indulged in victim-blaming, saying that this is an orchestrated attempt and the timing is just after the term of Joe Biden.

“They could simply give the names to any of their many (and mostly very recent) advocates in Congress, who could read the names out loud from the floor, insulating themselves and these women from any litigation,” Walsh posted. “But they refuse to do that. Why?”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Elon Musk himself have featured on the Epstein list. Before the latest dump of the Epstein files, Musk had vehemently advocated for the release of the Epstein Files. He claimed that Epstein had requested him on several occasions to visit his island. But as the files were released, there were several occasions when Elon Musk was insisting on visiting Epstein Island for the “wildest party”, one such instance, Epstein asked Ghislaine Maxwell to “deal with this". Musk went on a rampage at first, he denied ever setting foot on Epstein Island and “Lolita Express”, then he said it was a “smear campaign” against him.

Both Musk and Walsh are engaging in psychological reductionism. Reducing everything to the individual perpetrators, instead of looking at the structure that aided and abetted Epstein, politicians, celebrities, media personalities, bankers, and billionaires maintained communication with him even after his conviction and patronised his parties and gatherings. It is unclear whether they are unaware of the fact that the victims in their testimonies have named several individuals, like Jes Staley, Leon Black, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Glenn Dubin, Marvin Minsky, Leslie Groff, Harvey Weinstein, etc. Further, these girls have been systematically harassed, abused and threatened by powerful people for maintaining silence.