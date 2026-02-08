/Epstein files reveal ‘designer baby’ project, genetic experiments and links to transhumanism

The newly released Epstein files reveal that the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was linked to a project along with famous programmer Bryan Bishop. The correspondence between the two on August 30, 2018, reveals that Bryan Bishop requested funds to support a “designer baby project” on genetic enhancement of people, germline edits and embryo implantation and cloning. In these emails, Bishop mentioned that she was moving forward with “more mouse testing” in the Ukraine lab.

Screenshot of EFTA02625362 Photograph: (DOJ)

Screenshot of EFTA01004839 Photograph: (DOJ)

Bryan had been corresponding with Epstein and shared a proper deck about his project on April 21, 2018. Bryan pointed out that there are several hurdles regarding this, including “reputational risk and also any financial involvement”, to which Epstein replied, “I have no issue with investing; the problem is only if I am seen to lead.” Bryan further mentioned that Epstein was possibly the “first investor as long as absolute anonymity is kept”. But he suggested that several conditions, such as refraining from public identification of parents or benefactors, as the media would brand them as “a freak for life.”

The documents support long-standing reports that Epstein was fixated on “transhumanism”, the idea of improving the human race through technologies like genetic engineering. He reportedly discussed wanting to seed the human race with his own DNA. There were further allegations that Jeffrey Epstein used a minor girl as a “human incubator”. She wrote that minutes after giving birth to her child, it was snatched away from her. The girl mentions it was “Nazi”-like effort to create a “superior gene pool,” in her diary; the contents of the diary have not been verified by the DOJ. This first-person account makes several references to the New Mexico Ranch. According to a NYT report, which cites his acquaintances and public records, Jeffrey Epstein hoped to “seed the human race with his DNA”

“My heart belonged to her. She was so very beautiful. She was perfect. I can't bring myself to write what happened. I am beyond broken. I only got 10 to 15 minutes to hold and feed her before they took her. She is mine!” read a passage from the diary.

