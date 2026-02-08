In the newly released tranche of Epstein Files, a conversation between former White House advisor Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein recollects a meeting where Chinese diplomats or officials expressed caution regarding him in their native language while smiling at him. But they were unaware that the lady with him was fluent in Mandarin, so she understood the whole message and conveyed it to him. According to Epstein, it was a trilateral commission; Kim Jong Un met Xi Jinping, as China was trying to stay part of the Korea talks.

“When I was on the Trilateral Commission. I always took along my very pretty american looking califomia blonde assistant who was silently fluent in the three main dialects. I loved it when they smiled at me as they said to each other. be careful of the Jewish dog," read the mail. The phrase “jewish dog” is part of the antisemitic tropes online to refer to all Jews as morally corrupt and part of a global cabal.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Screenshot of EFTA00813315 Photograph: (DOJ)

The unclassified Epstein files email reveals that Epstein was centred on his offer to facilitate meetings between businessmen and the Chinese side through former “Prince Andrew”, claiming that the latter enjoyed a close relationship with President “Xi”. Official records confirm that Prince Andrew met President “Xi Jinping” in Beijing in 2016 and 2018, and sat next to him during the Chinese President's state visit to Britain in 2015. Documents suggest Epstein had links to major Chinese figures, including Li Yuanchao, former Vice President of China and Wang Qishan, a close ally of Xi Jinping. He also had multiple interactions with a US and Chinese billionaire and the executive chairman of the ultra-fast fashion company Shein, Donald Tang. However, there are no allegations that the Chinese President is involved in Epstein's sex trafficking activity or any other scandals.