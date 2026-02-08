/Epstein Files: Mark Epstein alleges Trump ‘authorised’ Jeffrey Epstein’s murder

The newly released tranche of Epstein files contains an accusation from Mark Epstein directed at US President Donald Trump, who allegedly “authorised the murder" of Jeffrey Epstein as he was ready to “name the names”. The online tip was submitted by Jeffrey Epstein's brother on February 22, 2023, to the FBI's National Threat Operations Centre. Jeffrey Epstein died in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York. He was awaiting his trial on numerous sex trafficking charges, and the body was identified by his brother, Mark.

“Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his jail cell. I have reason to believe he was killed because he was about to name names. I believe President Trump authorised the murder,” read the tip as jotted down by the Threat Intake Examiner (TIE) at the FBI National Threat Operations Centre (NTOC). The FBI categorised the threat as false. Incidently the supposed suicide occurred in the early hours of August 10, 2019, but the official statement mentions the date as August 9, 2019.

Screenshot of EFTA00038986 Photograph: (DOJ)

Screenshot EFTA00013180 Photograph: (DOJ)

Mark Epstein had continued his claims that Jeffrey was murdered. He alleged that neither the FBI nor any other law enforcement followed up with him to investigate his claims. In June 2023, the FBI and the DOJ concluded that there was no evidence of foul play in Epstein's death.

Mark has been vocal about foul play in Epstein's death. He hired former NYC chief medical examiner, Dr Michael Baden, who claimed that “evidence points to homicide rather than suicide.” Baden claimed that the injuries were "more indicative of homicidal strangulation." He said that there were multiple fractures in Epstein's neck, specifically the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage, which were unusual for a suicide. Mark, on January 9, told Newsnation, “There are only three ways to die in prison,” he continued. “Suicide, natural causes or murder. And Jeff was murdered. I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Many other theories are going around on the internet about the supposed resurrection of the disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. A long-haired man with identical features to Epstein was pictured in Israel, and a Fortnite account was allegedly active years after Epstein's death, a 4chan post claiming an alleged late-night movements involving Epstein, including an appearance of a transport van that was not logged and an unverified assertion that Epstein may have been “switched” before being returned to his cell. The viral 4Chan post was made by Roberto Grijalva, a lieutenant/correctional officer at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre. However, none of these claims has been corroborated with evidence. The DOJ released autopsy pictures to discredit the 4Chan post. The picture of Epstein look a like in Israel is AI-generated. The Fortnite activity was called “ruse” by Fortnite Status and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who claimed that an existing player changed their username to "littlestjeff1" immediately after the DOJ files went public to troll the internet.