/Epstein emails expose elite dinner talk on Jewish supremacist conspiracies

The recent tranche of Epstein emails released by the DOJ had mentioned a dinner table conversation between Epstein and his anonymous guests. Epstein was recollecting the conversation where they were discussing the Jewish supremacist conspiracy theory. These emails have once again become the fodder for speculations about the existence of a hidden power.

Epstein was asking one of his guests, presumably right-wing, why they are so “anti-semitic”, the other person responds the historical stereotype about jews pulling strings behind the government. Then one of them pointed to “Epstein”, he supposedly laughed it off.

"At my dinner table I asked "why are you right wing guys so anti - semetic" One said- "historically we all know its actually been the Jews behind the govts actually pulling the strings". I said " like who?" , and one pointed at me -and they all started to roar with laughter . ME?!! . and one guy said how do you explain in only three days there have been princes , prime ,and other ministers. emissaries plus two presidents of world bodies.. - guilty ! . so funny . wish you were here." The email was sent from two separate IDs, both of which apparently belong to Epstein. It is psychopathic to send mail to oneself, or one of them was being handled by one of his associates, maybe Ghislaine Maxwell.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Screenshot EFTA00930736 Photograph: (DOJ)

Screenshot of EFTA00677639 Photograph: (DOJ)

Another such email between Jeffrey Epstein and Peggy Siegal, a well-known celebrity publicist, from August 2010, shows a conversation about a party. Peggy was asking whether it was going to be “100% Jew night”. Epstein replied, “No, goyim in abundance- jpmorgan execs brilliant wasps.” Goyim is a modern slang used by Jews to describe non-Jews. He further says that there is an event called “Yom Kippur Redemption” that sounds like a “wrestling event”. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was communicating within networks of people in entertainment, finance, media and categorising them on religion and ethnicity, shows the disturbing mindset among the elites. One of Epstein's former victims, Maria Farmer, alleged that Epstein belonged to a network of Jewish supremacist which was dismissed by mainstream media, but recent revelations are corroborating Farmer's claims. DOJ has released 3 million+ Epstein files with heavy redaction; further 3 million more will never be released due to concerns of US national security.