/Epstein Files: Sheikh offered his 'virgin daughter' to Trump

The FBI received an anonymous tip involving Trump, Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and another man. The anonymous tipster alleged that she overheard a private conversation between Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump during a trip shortly after the September 11, 2001, attacks. A sheikh in a country whose name is redacted offered his virgin daughter to him. The claim was entirely based on the caller's recollection of a conversation and would require corroboration and investigation. The caller claimed that Trump allegedly spoke about visiting a country, but indicates uncertainty, “possibly Israel”. According to the tipster, Epstein allegedly responded positively, making sexually explicit remarks about young women.

“There was an incident after 09/11/2001, Epstein, Trump, Ghislaine, Joe and Palm Beach, FL, for the weekend. was waiting on the plane for others reading magazines, overhearing Epstein and Trump's conversation, overheard Trump talking about how he just came from visiting a country (possibly Israel), where they have sheikhs, claiming the sheikh gave his virgin daughter to him.” read the complaint.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Screenshot EFTA00095502 FBI Crisis Intake Photograph: (DOJ)

The woman said that she was introduced to Epstein in 2004 by Caroly Dougherty and described the recruiter as being associated with Epstein. Epstein allegedly made unwanted remarks at her and attempted to unzip her pants. After which she withdrew from the interaction.

The witness became friends with Ghislaine Maxwell and observed that Maxwell was actively involved in recruiting young women for Epstein. The witness made multiple visits to Epstein's private island with her then-boyfriend, who was friends with Epstein. During these visits, she observed various high-profile individuals and overheard Epstein discussing plans for massage rooms and a "harem."

“Epstein had two types of women he would keep around, including young women he would pay and the high-end girlfriends,” said Epstein.