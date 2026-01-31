The newly released Epstein Files have allegations of underage girls being auctioned at Mar-a-Lago, brought in by Jeffrey Epstein, in “Calendar girl parties". The report stems from 2020 complaints received through the National Threat Operations Centre, related to the Epstein investigation. The complaint alleges that Trump used to test girls on their "genital tightness" by inserting a finger into their private parts, in the presence of many other guests, like Elon Musk, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Allan Dershowitz, and Bob Shapiro.

“We were taken in rooms, forced to give oral sex to Donald J Trump, forced to allow them to penetrate us. I was 13 years old when Donald J Trump raped me,” the report further alleges. The FBI has categorised the report as "false".

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Friday that thousands of new documents related to the case of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein were being released.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Screenshot of EFTA01660679 Photograph: (DOJ)

Allegations of murder against Trump

An FBI agent reported that he spoke to a woman code-named “caller”. The woman and her friend, “victim-1' went out one night and ended up at Trump Plaza. Apparently, “Victim-1” really wanted to meet the infamous Donald Trump. The "caller” then says that an unknown man approached her friend and offered to introduce her to Trump. He then offered her a drink, and later she woke up naked and sore with $300 in a bed.

“Victim 1 didn't remember how she got to the room. She remembered seeing 'a flash' of Trump's face. Victim 1 called the Caller and told her she thought she had been raped”. The darker part is that Victim 1 was never seen again. Years later, her remains were found, and the Victim is identified as deceased in the agent report. These reports get darker and darker. A girl says that she witnessed a sex trafficking ring at the Trump Golf Course in Los Angeles, "Complainant reported Ghislaine Maxwell as the madam and broker for sex parties, clients of whom included Epstein. Robin Leach and Donald Trump. Complainant reported participating in orgies and that some girls went missing, rumoured to have been murdered and buried at the facility." She also claimed that she was later warned by Trump's Head of Security that if she ever mentioned to anyone about this, she would "end up as fertiliser for the back nine holes like the other cunts".