The new Epstein File release claims that US President Donald Trump was compromised by Israel, and Jeffrey Epstein was a spy working for the Israeli Intelligence agency Mossad. The FBI report citing these claims to a Confidential Human Resource (CHS) was among the 3 million+ documents released by the Department of Justice on January 30, 2026. The document also alleges that US officials were under the influence of Israel, Russia and the UAE.

The report alleges collusion between Kushner and Chabad, a state-sanctioned visible movement of Hasidic Judaism. It alleges that Kushner and his family engaged in money laundering, corrupt business practices and violation of election laws. The CHS points to a contact person, journalist Ken Kurson, who “knows everything”.

FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION CHS REPORTING DOCUMENT, EFTA00090314 Photograph: (DOJ)

The "credible" Confidential Human Resource was told by Hary Tanoesoedinbjo that Trump has been compromised by Israel, and Jared Kushner was the brain behind his organisation and his Presidency. Hary also introduced the CHS tothe Indonesian CIA. Hary Tanoesoedinbjo is an Indonesian media and real estate tycoon who is among the top 50 richest in Indonesia. He bought Trump's Beverly Hills property in 2019 at an inflated price of $13.5 million and still has close ties to Trump. He is dubbed as the "Donald Trump of Indonesia" and is building two Trump projects in West Java and Bali. The informant quotes Renda Tillerson, wife of the Trump's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, that Kushner was running a rival State Department operation.

"Renda and Rex both told CHS they had been under intense surveillance. Renda told CHS she can't wait for the FBI to

call her, so that she can tell them everything she knows."