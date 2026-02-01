/Epstein Files: Bill Clinton and George Bush accused of raping a boy in a yacht of 'ritualistic sacrifice'

The latest tranche of Epstein Files released on Friday shows an email exchange where Former US President Bill Clinton and George Bush have been accused of raping a boy. The boy, in an interview with an FBI agent on August 27, 2019, made some horrifying claims. He said that he was in an yacht where he was raped (sodomized) by Epstein in 2000. US President Donald Trump was also present on the trip.

“(Redacted) reports that while being raped by EPSTEIN and CLINTON, he was in a heavy drug-induced state”. He further added some disturbing details. While being on the yacht, he noticed African American males having sexual intercourse with blonde females, all of whom were bleeding. He was allegedly a victim of a type of ritualistic sacrifice in which his feet were cut with a scimitar, but left no scarring. He further added that babies were dismembered, intestines removed and individual consuming faeces from these intestines.

Screenshot EFTA00147661 Photograph: (DOJ)

"(Redacted) stated he has ingested hallucinogenic mushrooms as well as other illicit substances in the past and currently smokes marijuana. (Redacted) reported being raped (sodomized) by his great uncle since the age of 5 Y/O until age 22. (Redacted) described meeting EPSTEIN at a yacht club in M, of his relatives were members, first at age 5 and later at age 8," read the transcript of the interview.

The victim reportedly did not provide any supporting or corroborating evidence. He claimed that he was reportedly raped in a heavily drug-induced state. He was reportedly taken to the FBI by Michael Moore, who is accused by many of being a far-right conspiracy theorist. He was describing these incidents from "recovered repressed memories" until he started taking therapy in 2016. The FBI did not expand on the investigation, as they claimed he was “emotionally unbalanced”, though he was “not intoxicated” at that moment.