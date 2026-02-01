A new tranche of Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice on December 30, 2026, shows an exchange of messages between former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Jeffrey Epstein dated May 1, 2019. Summers enquired about Ukraine, and Epstein responded that Zelensky was seeking help. Epstein further claimed that Zelensky is “run by Israelis”.

"We can discuss UKRAINE. I know a little, having been number of times to Pinchuk conf and having helped push their debt relief during Jaresko's time as FM," wrote Summers.

“Zelinsky looking for help. putin dismissive saying he is run by Israelis,” wrote Epstein.

Zelensky was mentioned 10 times in the Epstein files. Epstein visited him multiple times in Ukraine. In emails between Epstein and A.de Rothschild family member, they discussed Ukraine, and they discussed the upheaval in Ukraine. In February 2019, Epstein stayed in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, a month before Zelensky was elected. Petro Poroshenko, the former President, is mentioned in the Epstein Files 26 times.





Screenshot of EFTA01618694 Photograph: (DOJ)

Screenshots of EFTA01843257 Photograph: (DOJ)

Ukrainians sought help from Epstein to overthrow Putin

In a conversation between Epstein and Boris Nikolic, they discuss visiting Russia to meet Ilya Ponomarev, who is supposedly a member of the Duma who is allegedly organising an uprising against Putin. Illya was a Russian-born Ukrainian politician who voted against the annexation of Crimea.

“We should go soon to Russia, and you should meet my friend Ilya Ponomarev. He is a member of the Duma, and he and Alyona (his very smart and cute girlfriend) are the main organisers of the uprising against Putin. He represents Novasibirska region but lives in Moscow. I am afraid of what will happen to him. The stakes are huge. He might replace Putin and become a president by himself (he will sooner or later) if he does not kill before,” wrote Boris Nikolic, a former advisor of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.