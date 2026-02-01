/Marjorie Taylor Greene predicts Trump may strike Iran after Epstein files release

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is predicting that the Trump administration will soon be striking Iran following the release of approximately 3.5 million documents in relation to the disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. As the dump has reignited scrutiny around powerful political figures. Greene, once a Trump loyalist, has publicly clashed with Trump over the Epstein Files and has suggested that a dramatic foreign policy move, such as an Iran strike, could shift media and public focus from the supposed fallout.

“Well, based on files released and then deleted, I’d say the odds went up on bombing Iran,” she wrote in a post on X. “It is Friday after all.” The former Republican Congresswoman seemed to add fuel to the conspiracy theories that the US government resorts to drastic foreign policy measures to shift focus from domestic political upheaval. This seems a rational analogy considering the January 3, Trump administration bombed the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores following the release of 1st tranche of Epstein Files on December 19, 2025.

Greene has been publicly opposing Trump following the fallout over the Epstein Files. In a New York Times interview, Greene revealed that while she was pushing for the release and held a press conference on Capitol Hill, threatening to “name the names” of powerful people involved in the abuse of the victims, Trump called Greene to express his displeasure. According to Greene, she was at the Capitol Hill office and listening to Mr Trump on speaker phone as he screamed, “My friends will get hurt.”

Greene revealed an earlier occasion when she received hate mail featuring a nickname in the subject line that Trump had attributed to her just a day before, “Marjorie Traitor Greene.” The message featured a threat to her son, who was at college, “Derek will have his life snuffed out soon.”