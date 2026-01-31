/US warns Iran against provocative actions ahead of live-fire naval drills in Strait of Hormuz

Iran announced a two day live-fire navy drill in the Strait of Hormuz, the US warns it will not tolerate any unsafe or provocative actions. The drill is set to begin on Sunday, after the US deployed the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and other military assets in the Middle East. The US Central Command has issued a firm warning to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ahead of planned two day live-fire drill, that it will not tolerate any unsafe actions.

“We will not tolerate unsafe IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) actions including overflight of U.S. military vessels engaged in flight operations, low-altitude or armed overflight of U.S. military assets when intentions are unclear, highspeed boat approaches on a collision course with U.S. military vessels, or weapons trained at U.S. forces,” said the US Central Command in a statement on Friday.

It further added that the US acknowledges Iran’s right to operate in its territorial waters and international airspace but unsafe behaviour near US forces, commercial vessels or regional partners will risk escalation and destabilisation. The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most powerful shipping corridor and nearly 20 per cent of global oil passes through this corridor, any confrontation or disruption will have a far reaching impact on energy security, specifically East and South East Asia.

This comes amid a heightened tension in West Asia, between Washington and Tehran, driven by issues such as nuclear programme, Iran's brutal crackdown on protestors leaving thousands dead, which many call a colour revolution and Iran’s defiance against the dollar regime. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Iran is ready for “fair and just” negotiations, but rejected demands surrounding defence strategies and missile systems, which he said will never be a subject of negotiations.