/Iranian vessels appear near UAE waters as US carriers heads to Persian Gulf

Multiple Iranian-flagged vessels were spotted near the territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf. These ships are classified as unspecified, meaning they could not be distinguished as either military or logistic vessels. This Iranian naval activity was reported by BNE IntelliNews as part of Iran’s broader naval activity in an area now becoming extremely volatile.

The vessel ABOBAKR 83 was reportedly spotted between Kooh Mobarak in Iran and Khor Fakkan anchorage in the UAE. Another vessel, MOHAMMADI 5 99, was tracked in the Gulf of Oman near Muscat. Two other Iranian “unspecified” vessels were also tracked in the Persian Gulf near UAE waters.

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, a nuclear power aircraft carrier accompanied by an escort destroyer and F-35 combat aircraft, is making its way towards the Persian Gulf after transiting from the Strait of Malacca. It is currently at the Andaman Sea. This potential buildup was reported by several global media and intelligence analysts. The USS George HW Bush has departed Norfolk, potentially moving towards the Middle East, though it will take several weeks to reach.

Earlier, BNE IntelliNews reported that Trump had demanded “decisive” scenarios, despite refusing to strike immediately last week. Washington has a massive regional presence, including Al-Udeid in Qatar, which hosts US Central Command and Fifth Fleet headquarters, Al-Dhafra air base in the UAE, which hosts advanced fighter jets and facilities across Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Turkey. Tehran has warned that if the US conducts strikes, then its bases across the Middle East in countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq and Jordan will be considered for retaliatory strikes.

Separately, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in December had seized a tanker in the Persian Gulf carrying millions of litres of smuggled oil through the strategically important waterway. Separately, Iran in late 2025 conducted several large naval exercises in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, involving high-speed craft and anti-ship missile drills to display its military capabilities.