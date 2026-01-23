/Trump addresses bruised hand at Davos, says aspirin made injury look worse

Google Preferred
Published: Jan 23, 2026, 16:26 IST | Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 16:26 IST
US President Donald Trump speaks at the "Board of Peace" meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Former US President Donald Trump addressed concerns after a visible bruise on his hand drew attention during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

US President Donald Trump was pictured with a large bruise on his left hand at Davos, Switzerland, during the Board of Peace launching in Davos, Switzerland. He sustained the bruise on Thursday during a signing ceremony for the peace board, when he hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, according to the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Trump confirmed the injury while talking to reporters aboard Air Force One. He also added that he takes the “big Aspirin”.
According to a White House official, Trump is susceptible to hand bruises due to his Aspirin routine. Pictures from the conference yesterday and today show no signs of marking, but the markings are clearly visible now.
Donald Trump, the oldest person to ever be elected president, had been seen with heavy bruises on his hand previously. But he repeatedly tried to hide them with heavy makeup. White House has cited a combination of Aspirin and repeated handshakes as the reason for these heavy bruises. However, doctors have suggested that the bruises could be a warning sign of something more serious.

Some other symptoms of his deteriorated health condition are a sagging mouth and drooping expression. With physicians suggesting these are the symptoms that the President could have suffered a stroke. Last year, Donald Trump spent four hours in the Walter Reed Hospital. The White House at first refused to disclose the reason. But later, Trump suggested that he was in the hospital for an MRI. One former White House physician, a Trump appointee, suggests that four hours might be far longer than would be required by an MRI test. Trump later revealed he might not have gotten an MRI at all, but something “less than” that.

Trump, on several occasions over the course of 2025, seemed confused and lethargic during several critical meetings. On several occasions, Trump was seen dozing off in the presence of the camera, during cabinet meetings, the Pope’s funeral, military parades and meetings with other world leaders.

