/Trump addresses bruised hand at Davos, says aspirin made injury look worse

US President Donald Trump was pictured with a large bruise on his left hand at Davos, Switzerland, during the Board of Peace launching in Davos, Switzerland. He sustained the bruise on Thursday during a signing ceremony for the peace board, when he hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, according to the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Trump confirmed the injury while talking to reporters aboard Air Force One. He also added that he takes the “big Aspirin”.

According to a White House official, Trump is susceptible to hand bruises due to his Aspirin routine. Pictures from the conference yesterday and today show no signs of marking, but the markings are clearly visible now.

Donald Trump, the oldest person to ever be elected president, had been seen with heavy bruises on his hand previously. But he repeatedly tried to hide them with heavy makeup. White House has cited a combination of Aspirin and repeated handshakes as the reason for these heavy bruises. However, doctors have suggested that the bruises could be a warning sign of something more serious.