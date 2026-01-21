/Trump moves to block US report linked to 2020 election fraud case

US President Donald Trump has filed a motion in a Florida court seeking to block his own Justice Department from releasing the second volume of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The motion was first reported by politico reporter Kyle Cheney, “respectfully moves, in his individual capacity and as a former defendant in this since-dismissed criminal action, for an order prohibiting the release of Volume II of the Final Report prepared by so-called ‘Special Counsel’ Jack Smith and his office.”

The two page filing also requests the District Court to permanently block the release of Volume II or any drafts. Trump argues that releasing it would disclose grand jury and privileged material, that will compromise the process. Volume I of the document was already released on January 2025 and delay with allegations of election obstruction.

Smith who was handling the files, resigned after compiling the report. He said that his team has documented proof that Trump attempted to overturn 2020 election and mishandled classified material in his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The recent motion build on the prior motion dismissed on the classified documents case against Trump. It also ruled that Smith’s appointment and funding “violated the Appointments and Appropriations Clauses of the United States Constitution,” which in turn rendered “all acts undertaken by Smith,” including the preparation of volume two, null and void