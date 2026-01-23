/ICE agents detain 5-year-old boy during immigration operation in Minnesota

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have detained a 5-year-old in Minnesota. The boy, identified as Liam Conejo Ramos, was captured along with his father as he was arriving from Minnesota. Liam's father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, was with him when they were returning from the preschool. The boy and his father are being held in a detention centre in Texas.

“These are not illegal aliens. They came legally and are pursuing a legal pathway,” said Mr Prokosch, a lawyer working with the family. According to the report, the child was used to knock on his door to check if anyone else was residing inside. School officials have strongly condemned the tactics of using the child as “bait”. Columbia Heights Public Schools Superintendent Zena Stenvik said that this will irreparably damage the child and traumatise them.

The government authorities are trying to shift the blame to the father, who they said was in the country illegally. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin suggested that when the ICE agents tried to detain the father, he fled, leaving the child behind. She stated that the officer stayed with the child for his safety. Ms Stenvik, the district superintendent, said that another adult who lived with the family “begged” to take care of the child, but he was denied.

This has sparked outrage in the community. Many sarcastically commented on whether Liam was an example of the criminals the government has said it is trying to detain. A GoFundMe fundraiser “Help Bring 5-Year-Old Liam Home” for the 5-year-old had raised more than $110,000 on Thursday.

Vice President JD Vance has defended the ICE agents and blamed Minnesota officials for chaos. He accused the “far-left agitators” of being not cooperating with federal investigation.

The ICE agents were under scrutiny following misconduct, several shootings, and the forceful and violent detention of “immigrants” who were allegedly staying in the US illegally. Minneapolis had been under the radar of the immigration officers for a long time, and an earlier scuffle between the ICE agents and a resident, Renee Nicole Good, led to her brutal death. Vance in his visit to Minneapolis reiterated that Good "rammed" her vehicle at the federal agent. JD Vance was in Minneapolis to regain support for the Trump administration following weeks of unrest.