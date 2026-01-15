/Journalist Laura Jedeed claims ICE hired her without vetting despite positive drug test

Journalist and writer Laura Jedeed has claimed that she was offered a job as an ICE officer just after six minutes of the interview. She was an Afghan War veteran, but she never perceived the idea that the authorities could hire her as a federal officer despite serious red flags. She claimed that her hiring did not require “a single signature on agency paperwork”. Slate reporter Laura Jedeed visited an ICE career Expo at the ESports Stadium Arlington near Dallas, Texas, for an on-the-spot appointment for deportation officers.

Jedded, had been in the Army after graduating from high school and been deployed to Afghanistan twice with the 82nd Airborne Division. Since returning, she has been working as a civilian analyst. She was working with most of the liberal and left-leaning media outlets. She said that she never wanted to be an ICE agent. The 38-year-old describes herself as anti-ICE.

"The plan, when I went to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Career Expo in Texas last August, was to learn what it was like to apply to be an ICE agent. Who wouldn’t be curious?" The offer was reportedly a $50,000 sign in bonus, “a retirement account, and a license to brutalise the country’s most vulnerable residents without consequence.”

She said that a simple Google search of her name would show results and her true feelings about the Trump administration, and the country’s general right-wing project. So she was confident she would not go through vetting. She said that because of her law enforcement career, her resume was placed at the top. She was told that if her application passed “muster” she would be informed. Before leaving, she was asked to check with a working deportation officer about the scope and nature of work. While talking to the officer, she figured it was "unlikely" for her to be sent out in the field. When she showed her desire for a desk job, there was a notable “attitude shift”. The officer said that it was a wrong answer, “Just to be upfront, the goal is to put as many guns and badges out in the field as possible.” They asked her to keep an eye out for an email

“I completely missed the email when it came. I’d kept an eye on my inbox for the next few days, but I’d grown lax when nothing came through. But then, on Sept. 3, it popped up.” She missed the mail, which read that if she were to decline, there is no need to respond. She did not fill the required paperwork, did not go for the fitness test or the drug test.

“Somehow, despite never submitting any of the paperwork they sent me - not the background check or identification info, not the domestic violence affidavit, none of it – ICE had apparently offered me a job.” She said that the site also cleared her for a background check on October 6, and on October 3.

A DHS officer responded to the report, "Applicants may receive a Tentative Selection Letter following their initial application and interview, which is not a job offer. This individual was NEVER offered a job at ICE."

She ultimately declined the offer. But the lack of importance on the proper vetting process makes one wonder if that was the one single anomaly or the norm of the recruitment, and what the purpose of recruiting these immigration officers is. There could be potentially domestic abusers, sex offenders and racists walking around with badge and gun.