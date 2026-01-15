/ICE arrest Afghan illegal immigrant in New York for trying to kill teenage sister for being ‘bad Muslim girl’

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an Afghan national living illegally in America, who was previously convicted of attempting to kill his teenage sister for what he described as being a “bad Muslim girl,” officials said. The arrested individuals identified as Waheed Allah Mohammad, 39, was taken into custody on January 1 in Rochester, New York.

Mohammad was convicted of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, for which he received a 10-year prison sentence followed by five years of supervision, according to a report by the New York Post.

“When we say ICE is arresting the ‘worst of the worst,’ this is exactly what we mean. We’re conducting targeted enforcement operations to arrest and remove convicted criminals like Mohammad who pose clear threats to their families, communities and states," said ICE Director Todd M. Lyons, as reported by the New York Post.

The Afghan national legally entered the US in 2004

In 2008, Mohammad stabbed his sister several times during an argument where he called her a “bad Muslim girl.” He said she disgraced his family by dressing immodestly and frequenting nightclubs.

ICE said Mohammad had legally entered the United States on May 24, 2004, but his conviction for attempted murder violated the conditions of his immigration status. He was convicted in 2009.