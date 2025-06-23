/Pakistan signs deal with Trump-linked crypto company for cross-border payments

Pakistan has entered into a new agreement with a US-connected fintech company linked to World Liberty Financial (WLF), the cryptocurrency venture associated with the family of US President Donald Trump. The partnership aims to advance cross-border digital payment infrastructure. The memorandum of understanding was signed in Islamabad by Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Zachary Witkoff, co-founder of WLF.

Witkoff is the son of Steve Witkoff, a billionaire real estate investor and a close Trump ally who has played a key diplomatic role for the administration. Donald Trump Jr. is also a leading figure in World Liberty Financial. This arrangement marks one of the earliest publicly disclosed collaborations between a sovereign government and WLF. It comes at a time when ties between Islamabad and Washington have shown signs of improvement following Trump’s return to office in early 2025.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As part of the agreement, World Liberty Financial will work alongside Pakistan’s central bank to incorporate its USD1 stablecoin into a regulated digital payments framework, with a focus on facilitating international transactions.

Pakistan’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority stated that the MoU with SC Financial Technologies is intended to foster technical cooperation and dialogue on next-generation digital payment systems.