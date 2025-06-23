/Pakistan signs deal with Trump-linked crypto company for cross-border payments

Pakistan has entered into a new agreement with a US-connected fintech company linked to World Liberty Financial (WLF), the cryptocurrency venture associated with the family of US President Donald Trump. The partnership aims to advance cross-border digital payment infrastructure. The memorandum of understanding was signed in Islamabad by Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Zachary Witkoff, co-founder of WLF.
Witkoff is the son of Steve Witkoff, a billionaire real estate investor and a close Trump ally who has played a key diplomatic role for the administration. Donald Trump Jr. is also a leading figure in World Liberty Financial. This arrangement marks one of the earliest publicly disclosed collaborations between a sovereign government and WLF. It comes at a time when ties between Islamabad and Washington have shown signs of improvement following Trump’s return to office in early 2025.
As part of the agreement, World Liberty Financial will work alongside Pakistan’s central bank to incorporate its USD1 stablecoin into a regulated digital payments framework, with a focus on facilitating international transactions.
Pakistan’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority stated that the MoU with SC Financial Technologies is intended to foster technical cooperation and dialogue on next-generation digital payment systems.
Trending Stories
The announcement follows multiple engagements between senior Pakistani officials and Trump in recent months. However, Trump’s growing engagement with Pakistan has sparked criticism within the United States. Several officials have accused the administration of allowing private business interests to influence foreign policy. Former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has been particularly vocal, alleging that Trump’s family-linked crypto ventures in Pakistan have strained relations with India. Responding to questions on the matter, Sullivan described the issue as a largely overlooked but significant aspect of Trump’s foreign policy approach.