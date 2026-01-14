/Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff announces launch of Gaza peace plan second phase

President Donald Trump’s special envoy and a key US negotiator on Iran, Gaza, and Ukraine, Steve Witkoff, has said that the United States is moving to phase two of the Gaza peace deal, with the goal of disarming Hamas. The second stage is about establishing a “transitional technocratic Palestinian administration” in Gaza and beginning the “full demilitarisation and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorised personnel.” Witkoff announced the start of the phase two of the Gaza peace plan through a post on X.

Witkoff wrote on X, “We are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.”

“The US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. Failure to do so will bring serious consequences.”

“Importantly, phase one delivered historic humanitarian aid, maintained the ceasefire, returned all living hostages and the remains of 27 of the 28 deceased hostages,” Witkoff said, as he thanked Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar “for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible.”

Mideast mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey have assured Washington that Hamas will agree to a gradual disarmament plan that would begin with the terror group giving up its heavy weaponry and the launch of a “buy-back” programme for lighter weapons.

A ceasefire in October halted two years of conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The war began when Hamas and other groups launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people and resulted in about 240 being taken hostage.