/‘Sickening repression’: UK ‘working with allies’ on new sanctions against Iran, says Starmer

The United Kingdom on Wednesday condemned what it described as a violent crackdown on protesters in Iran and said that it is working with its allies on additional punitive measures against Tehran over its brutality. Speaking during prime minister’s questions in parliament, Keir Starmer said he condemned “in the strongest possible terms the sickening repression and murder of protesters in Iran”. “The contrast between the courage of the Iranian people and the brutality of their desperate regime has never been clearer,” he said. The UK is coordinating with its partners on additional punitive measures, he added. “We’ve called out this brutality face to face, we’re working with allies on further sanctions and doing all we can to protect UK nationals,” said Starmer.

Meanwhile, as the fear of strikes on Iran has been growing following multiple threats, the US embassy in Saudi Arabia told American citizens and its staff to “exercise increased caution” and limit travel to any military sites in the region.

A Reuters report cited two European officials as saying that the prospect of the US launching a military intervention appears likely and could come in the next 24 hours.

France mulls sending Eutelsat terminals to Iran amid internet blackout

Meanwhile, in solidarity with the protesters, France is said to be exploring the possibility of sending Eutelsat terminals to Iran amid the internet and communication blackout that is being seen as an attempt to stifle protests with an iron hand.

Jean-Noel Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, said that Paris is examining the possibility of sending Eutelsat satellite terminals to Iran to help provide internet ⁠services following the ongoing communication blackout.

“We are exploring all options, and the one you have mentioned is among them,” the foreign minister ⁠told lawmakers in parliament, responding to a question about sending Eutelsat terminals to Iran.

The Iranian authorities cut internet services nationwide on January 8 after the protests that broke out in December gathered pace and refused to die down so that little coverage of the protests is shared.

The anger against the forceful repression of protests in Iran is increasing in Europe and is leading to protests. German police said on Wednesday that two men climbed over a fence into the Iranian embassy in Berlin and tore down an Iranian flag late on Tuesday. Both wanted to hoist two pre-Islamic Republic flags but failed.

They left the grounds when guards used pepper spray and were detained on the sidewalk outside.