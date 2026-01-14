/State Department freezes immigrant visas from 75 countries from January 21. See the complete list here

The US State Department is temporarily pausing immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries as it moves to tighten enforcement of laws aimed at preventing immigrants from becoming dependent on public assistance.

According to an internal State Department memo obtained by Fox News Digital, consular officers have been instructed to deny visas under existing legal authority while the department reviews and updates its screening and vetting standards. The suspension is set to take effect on January 21 and will remain in place indefinitely until the review is completed. Countries affected by the pause include Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, Yemen, and dozens of others.

Somalia, in particular, has drawn increased attention following a major fraud investigation in Minnesota that uncovered widespread misuse of taxpayer-funded assistance programs. Prosecutors allege many of those involved were Somali nationals or Somali-Americans. The policy builds on guidance issued in November 2025, when the State Department circulated a cable directing consular posts worldwide to more aggressively apply the “public charge” provision of US immigration law. That standard allows officials to deny visas to applicants deemed likely to rely on government benefits. Under the updated guidance, officers are instructed to evaluate factors such as an applicant’s health, age, financial resources, English-language ability, and potential need for long-term medical care. Individuals who are older, overweight, or who have previously received government cash assistance or been institutionalized may face heightened scrutiny or denial.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deny entry to individuals who are likely to become a public charge and take advantage of taxpayer-funded benefits,” spokesperson Tommy Piggott said. He added that visa processing from the affected countries will remain paused while officials reassess procedures designed to protect public resources. Exceptions to the suspension are expected to be rare and will only be granted after applicants successfully clear public charge evaluations.

The public charge rule has been part of US immigration law for decades, though its enforcement has fluctuated depending on the administration. A 2022 version implemented under President Joe Biden narrowed the definition, focusing primarily on cash assistance and long-term institutional care, while excluding programs such as SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, and housing assistance.

Here is the complete list of countries: