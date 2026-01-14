/US withdraws troops from important Middle East bases amid escalating tensions with Iran: Report

The United States has started pulling troops out of strategic military installations in the Middle East as a preventive step amid rising regional instability, particularly tensions involving Iran, a US official told news agency Reuters. This move follows a warning issued by Tehran earlier on Wednesday (January 14), in which Iranian authorities said neighbouring countries hosting American forces would be targeted if the US launches an attack on Iran.

Separately, news agency AFP reported that US personnel stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar were instructed to leave the facility. Several troops were asked to depart by Wednesday evening, according to the report. Al Udeid is the largest US military base in the region. Iran’s warning came shortly after US President Donald Trump publicly urged Iranian demonstrators to continue protesting and to seize control of their institutions, a statement that fueled speculation about potential American involvement as Iran grapples with widespread unrest.

With regards to the media reports circulating about the departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base, the International Media Office of the State of Qatar issued a statement. It said, “With reference to circulating media reports regarding the departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base, the International Media Office (IMO) of the State of Qatar states that such measures are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions.”