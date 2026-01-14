Donald Trump has reignited controversy by declaring it would be ‘unacceptable’ for Greenland to fall under the control of any nation other than the United States, once again pressing his demand to bring the Arctic island under US authority. His comments came just hours before senior Danish and Greenlandic officials were set to meet top US leaders in Washington for sensitive discussions about the territory’s future.

Posting on social media, Trump argued that Greenland is essential to American national security and claimed Nato should support US control of the island. He said the alliance would be stronger and more effective if Greenland were under Washington’s authority, adding that the territory is crucial to the “Golden Dome” missile defence system his administration is developing.

The remarks coincided with preparations for talks in Washington between Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, US vice-president JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. While the meeting was initially requested by Denmark and Greenland, it was later reshaped after Vance asked to join and then host the discussions.

Trump first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland during his first presidency in 2019, but his language has become far more aggressive since his return to office last year. He has suggested the US would obtain the island “one way or another,” alarming European allies and Nato partners.

The president has refused to rule out the use of force, despite Greenland being a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, a member of both the EU and Nato. Greenland is strategically important due to its Arctic location and untapped mineral resources, factors that have intensified US interest. Danish and Greenlandic leaders have consistently rejected the idea of a takeover, stating that the island is not for sale and accusing Washington of exerting undue pressure on a close ally. They have also pointed out that a 1951 defence agreement already permits the US to expand its military footprint on the island if needed.

European leaders have rallied behind Denmark. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen stressed that Greenland belongs to its people and that their wishes must be respected. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that any challenge to the sovereignty of an EU member state would have unprecedented consequences, pledging France’s full support for Denmark.

Denmark’s defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, has sought to reassure Washington by highlighting increased Danish military activity in Greenland and ongoing discussions with allies about strengthening Nato’s Arctic presence.

Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, made the island’s position clear, saying Greenland chooses to remain aligned with Denmark, Nato, and the EU. He emphasized that Greenland seeks cooperation and dialogue, not confrontation, and rejected any notion of governance from Washington.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen echoed those sentiments, saying Denmark has faced unacceptable pressure from its closest ally and warning that international borders cannot be changed through coercion or force.