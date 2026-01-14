/'Renee did not have a criminal record': Nicole Good’s family breaks silence on false child abuse claims

The family of Renee Nicole Good is pushing back against right-wing claims that the 37-year-old mother had a criminal past involving child abuse after she was fatally shot by an ICE agent last week. Relatives say the accusations circulating online are false and deeply harmful, insisting that Good was never arrested and was not a ‘domestic terrorist’, a label some Trump administration allies have attached to her following her death. “We are heartbroken and still grieving,” said Morgan Fletcher, Good’s former sister-in-law. “We see the supportive messages, but we also see the cruel lies tearing apart someone who meant everything to us. Renee did not have a criminal record.”

Some Social media users started spreading a fabricated screenshot alleging Good had been arrested for child abuse, a claim amplified by far-right accounts. According to a report by The Daily Beast, official records indicate that Good’s only interaction with law enforcement involved a minor vehicle inspection issue. Multiple inconsistencies suggest the screenshot was fake. It listed Good as being 40 years old and accused her of crimes allegedly committed in 2022. At that time, she was married to Timmy Macklin Jr. and went by Nicole Renee Macklin. She later took the surname ‘Good’ after marrying her wife, Becca Good.

Also Read: Japan heads for snap election as Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae moves to dissolve Lower House

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fletcher shared family photos, including images of Good with her late brother and their child, emphasizing that the online discourse overlooks the human cost of the tragedy.

“She was a real person with children and a wife who loved her,” Fletcher wrote on Facebook. “Regardless of your political views or opinions about ICE, remember there are kids who will grow up seeing these lies about their mother.”