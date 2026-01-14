/Japan heads for snap election as Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae moves to dissolve Lower House

Japan’s ruling coalition has confirmed that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi intends to dissolve the House of Representatives early during the upcoming Diet session, which begins next Friday. Senior officials from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, met with Takaichi at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday night. After the meeting, party executives revealed that the prime minister had made up her mind to call a snap general election.

According to the officials, Takaichi plans to hold a press conference next Monday to formally announce the dissolution and outline her reasons for the decision. Takaichi assumed office last October after forming a coalition government with the Japan Innovation Party. Her administration maintains a narrow majority in the Lower House, bolstered by the recent addition of three independent lawmakers to the LDP bloc. However, the ruling coalition does not control the Upper House.

The decision comes despite more than two years remaining in the Lower House’s current term. Within the LDP, some lawmakers have argued that passing the national budget before the start of the new fiscal year should take precedence. Others believe an early election is strategically sound while public support for Takaichi’s Cabinet remains strong.

Oppn parties question timing, rationale behind the move

Jun Azumi, Secretary-General of the Constitutional Democratic Party, questioned why budget deliberations would be interrupted, saying it is unacceptable for the prime minister to justify dissolution based solely on approval ratings.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, said economic policy should be the government’s top focus and added that his party plans to campaign on strengthening economic measures.