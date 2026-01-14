/Anti-ICE protestor shot at, dragged, left blind after 6-hour surgery in altercation caught on video | Watch

Google Preferred
Published: Jan 14, 2026, 17:04 IST | Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 17:04 IST
Screenshots from footage showing anti-ICE protesters being dragged by federal agents Photograph: (Others)

A 21-year-old anti-ICE protester was permanently blinded in one eye after being struck by a less-lethal projectile fired by a federal agent during a protest. The incident was caught on camera and the clip has gone viral. Here is what happened in California

A 21-year-old anti-ICE protester was left permanently blind in one eye after an altercation with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in California in an incident caught on camera. You can see the video below. Kaden Rummler and several others were wrestled to the ground and dragged during the ruckus that has since gone viral. Rummler was left with a bloodied face after being struck by a projectile fired by a federal agent, reportedly at close range.

What happened to anti-ICE activist Kaden Rummler?

The incident, widely shared online, occurred on January 9 outside a federal building in Santa Ana, California. Anti-ICE protesters were attacked by the federal agents, and Rummler was struck in the face by a “less-lethal” projectile fired by a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent. Reports later said the altercation left him permanently blind in his left eye and with serious facial injuries. He underwent six hours of surgery to address the damage to his eye and face.

Also read: In Trump's presidency more migrants are dying in ICE detention

Kaden Rummler vs federal agents: What does the video show?

In the video, an altercation can be seen between Rummler, other protesters and DHS/ICE agents. Rummler was shouting through a megaphone near the federal agents when he was shot at, fell to the ground, was wrestled with, and dragged some distance by an officer. Other agents can be seen pushing and other protesters to the ground during the nighttime rally.

Rummler was protesting against ICE raids and federal immigration enforcement policies.

Kaden Rummler’s family speaks out

Rummler’s aunt, Jeri Rees, said that during surgery, doctors found shards of plastic, glass and metal embedded in his eye and around his face, including a piece of metal lodged millimetres from his carotid artery. She said his skull was fractured. Rees added that doctors advised against removing some fragments due to the risk of fatal bleeding, said a report in Los Angeles Times.

Also read: Prosecutors quit as Trump's Justice Department refuses civil rights probe into Minnesota ICE killing of Renee Good

How is social media reacting to Kaden Rummler incident?

Supporters of Rummler have condemned what they describe as excessive use of force by federal agents. Others have argued that protesters interfered with law enforcement operations, citing reported clashes and objects thrown at officers during the demonstration.

The protest is part of demonstrations against Trump administration's immigration enforcement. Two protesters were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and assault on a federal officer. DHS has defended its agents' actions.

Watch the video below:

