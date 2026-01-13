/What ICE can and cannot do: Know your rights amid nationwide crackdown in US

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement expands enforcement actions nationwide, civil rights organisations are urging people to understand their legal protections during encounters with federal agents. The renewed concern follows the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was killed by federal agent Jonathan Ross after authorities said she tried to hit him with her vehicle. While Democratic leaders criticised the incident, the Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security defended Ross, saying he acted in self-defense.

What to do when an ICE agent asks you for your ID?

Knowing your rights during an ICE encounter can be critical. Advocacy groups stress that individuals are not required to answer questions or provide information beyond what the law demands. The NAACP explains that people approached by ICE have the right to remain silent, similar to interactions with other law enforcement. US citizens are generally not obligated to show identification or proof of citizenship unless they are driving. In that case, drivers must present a valid license, vehicle registration, and insurance.

Citizens may verbally state that they are US citizens and that ICE does not have legal authority to detain them. If an arrest occurs without proper justification, legal experts say it could form the basis of a civil rights lawsuit for unlawful detention. The NAACP also notes that individuals are allowed to record ICE interactions, provided they do not interfere with enforcement actions.